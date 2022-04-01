Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Declines By 26.7%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 64,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 780,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 50,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 87,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 393,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 62,395 shares during the period. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 393.4% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,737,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,055 shares during the period.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GGN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. 37,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,731. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.