Short Interest in Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Grows By 31.0%

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the February 28th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Synthetic Biologics stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 11,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,306,867. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.67. Synthetic Biologics has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $0.74.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01).

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYN. State Street Corp bought a new position in Synthetic Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Synthetic Biologics in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 234,318 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 191,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 139,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

