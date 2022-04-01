$1.87 EPS Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the highest is $1.92. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings of $1.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $9.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $552.22.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,974 shares of company stock worth $23,548,249. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Merlin Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $394,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,869,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $24.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $460.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,014. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 95.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $301.53 and a one year high of $580.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $432.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 47.43%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

