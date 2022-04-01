EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Up to $11.99

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.99, but opened at $12.85. EHang shares last traded at $13.04, with a volume of 8,821 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.27 million, a PE ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 0.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in EHang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in EHang during the 2nd quarter valued at about $778,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in EHang during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in EHang by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in EHang during the 3rd quarter valued at about $263,000. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

