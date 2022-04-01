Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.45

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.45 and last traded at $77.40, with a volume of 2682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.32.

PCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.54.

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,112 shares of company stock worth $3,692,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,557,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,315 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

