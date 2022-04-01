Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $77.45

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $77.45 and last traded at $77.40, with a volume of 2682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $76.32.
PCRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.54.
In related news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,112 shares of company stock worth $3,692,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,557,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 115,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after acquiring an additional 24,315 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,283,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.
About Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)
Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.
