Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,545 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 266,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,258,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 86,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,026,000 after buying an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 25,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.97. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,687. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day moving average of $87.86. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.45 and a fifty-two week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

