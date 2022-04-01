Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.9% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 330,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,674,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,232 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 54,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $15,994,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $77.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,382. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.79. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $77.69 and a 52-week high of $82.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.099 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

