Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 521 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,789 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

IUSG stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,052. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.60. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $89.13 and a 52-week high of $117.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

