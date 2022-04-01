Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Shares of SNCR stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.74. 2,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,915. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.06. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23.

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $73.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Martin Francis Bernstein acquired 105,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $124,492.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey George Miller acquired 72,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $97,443.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 334,422 shares of company stock worth $422,357 and have sold 20,757 shares worth $31,956. Company insiders own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNCR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,307.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 261.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 244,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 176,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter worth $2,011,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 50.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

