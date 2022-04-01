Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Cut by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 50,114 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $136,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at $181,491,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $5,832,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $480.07. 22,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $494.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $565.18. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.74 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The company has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.69%.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.45.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,654 shares of company stock worth $37,450,892. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

