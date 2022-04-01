FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Stake Lowered by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,119 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 124.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital during the third quarter valued at about $1,672,000. Mariner LLC boosted its position in FS KKR Capital by 34.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 367,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 93,628 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 42.4% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 49,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. 32.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian Gerson acquired 4,642 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, for a total transaction of $104,909.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brian R. Ford acquired 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $57,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,592 shares of company stock worth $172,528. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSK. Zacks Investment Research raised FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

FS KKR Capital stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.02. 29,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.36 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.16%.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

