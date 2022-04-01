Davidson Investment Advisors Trims Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 65.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

EQIX stock traded up $13.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $754.83. 3,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,336. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $706.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $767.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $662.26 and a 1 year high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. Equinix’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 223.83%.

In related news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total transaction of $3,285,792.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $668.82, for a total transaction of $821,310.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,340 shares of company stock worth $25,366,937 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $847.94.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

