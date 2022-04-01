Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by analysts at TD Securities from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.62.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 153,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,929,917. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Williams Companies has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $34.39.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 46.3% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Williams Companies (Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.