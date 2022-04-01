SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SLM. Barclays increased their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 114,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,774,155. SLM has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.56.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.32 million. SLM had a return on equity of 57.49% and a net margin of 48.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

SLM announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.68%.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 107,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 343,492 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

