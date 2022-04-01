Linamar (TSE:LNR) Given New C$85.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 57.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$98.00 to C$83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$97.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

LNR traded down C$1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$53.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,310. The stock has a market cap of C$3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21. Linamar has a twelve month low of C$48.99 and a twelve month high of C$84.63.

Linamar ( TSE:LNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Linamar will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Linamar news, Senior Officer Steven Keith Bowman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$53.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$58,158. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Merchant acquired 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$58.04 per share, with a total value of C$35,114.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$151,426.36. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,004 shares of company stock worth $112,093.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

