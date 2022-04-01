Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $99.18. 79,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,753,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $76.07 and a 1 year high of $104.34.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 79.38%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 7,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $755,092.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,416 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

