Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RIGL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rigel Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.67.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RIGL traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.15. 65,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,792. The company has a market cap of $540.80 million, a PE ratio of -28.55 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.94. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RIGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,180,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,807,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,793,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,400,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,546,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,049,000 after buying an additional 496,945 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,509,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after buying an additional 451,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,105,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after buying an additional 126,414 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rigel Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. It discovers and develops novel, targeted drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology and immune oncology. The firm focuses on intracellular signalling pathways and related targets that are critical to disease mechanisms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.