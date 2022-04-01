TD Securities Raises Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$45.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. CIBC assumed coverage on Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$37.00 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital upgraded Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$37.09.

TSE CCO traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$36.27. 957,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,890. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.67. Cameco has a twelve month low of C$19.50 and a twelve month high of C$37.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.50.

Cameco ( TSE:CCO Get Rating ) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$465.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Alice Louise Wong sold 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.14, for a total value of C$485,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,258,797.80. Also, Senior Officer Ronald Liam Mooney sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.84, for a total value of C$336,902.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$931,900.32. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,482 shares of company stock worth $1,147,416.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

