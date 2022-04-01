Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.9% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 542.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 36,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.66 on Friday, hitting $46.79. 1,731,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,260,541. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average is $49.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

