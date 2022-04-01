Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 340.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CINF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

NASDAQ CINF traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.06. 11,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,334. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $102.18 and a 1-year high of $138.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 15.24%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

