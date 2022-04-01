Highview Capital Management LLC DE Acquires Shares of 701 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total transaction of $3,514,742.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.09.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $441.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,660,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $324.23 and a 12-month high of $479.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $416.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.41.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

