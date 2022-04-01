701 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $441.40. 1,660,687 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,570,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $416.54 and a 200-day moving average of $372.41. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

In related news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total value of $826,033.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

