McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.170-$3.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.51 billion-$6.63 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.17-3.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.33. 29,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,224. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

MKC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,442 shares of company stock worth $17,127,439 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth $338,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

