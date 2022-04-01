Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $284.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $276.00 to $284.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FIVE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.72.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below stock opened at $158.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.50.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $996.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five Below (Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.