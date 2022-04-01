Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $284.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $276.00 to $284.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FIVE. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.72.
Five Below stock opened at $158.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.39. Five Below has a 12 month low of $143.44 and a 12 month high of $237.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Five Below (Get Rating)
Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.
