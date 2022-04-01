Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.9% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 66,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,166,145. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $53.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.19.

