CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CSGP. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.22.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.92. The company had a trading volume of 46,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,397. The company has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 89.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $49.00 and a 52 week high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,378,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,348,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

