UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UFP Industries’ earnings. UFP Industries posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UFP Industries will report full year sales of $8.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $9.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.26 billion to $9.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow UFP Industries.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $843,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,535 shares of company stock worth $2,839,871. 3.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UFP Industries by 13.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 35,869 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in UFP Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.12. 12,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries has a 12-month low of $67.50 and a 12-month high of $94.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 9.31%.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

