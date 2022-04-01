Congress Asset Management Co. MA Sells 102,684 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA trimmed its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 909,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,684 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $77,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 171,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,425,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth $1,618,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 56.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.1% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 79,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,662,000 after buying an additional 9,889 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total transaction of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,913 shares of company stock worth $5,552,239. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $95.03. 8,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,593. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.71. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $108.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

