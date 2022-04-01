Kendall Capital Management Has $964,000 Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Kendall Capital Management cut its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after buying an additional 105,520 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 164,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 10.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WERN traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.64. 58,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,315. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $49.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $765.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stephens downgraded Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

