Davidson Investment Advisors Sells 634 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $8,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,033,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,619,000 after acquiring an additional 216,415 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,484,621 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $520,520,000 after acquiring an additional 88,754 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 10.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688,765 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $456,637,000 after acquiring an additional 527,387 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 118.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,954,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $398,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,109 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,675,978 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $295,585,000 after acquiring an additional 486,196 shares during the period. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.77.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.93. 45,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,075,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,602 shares of company stock worth $2,719,062 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

