iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $451.69. The stock had a trading volume of 172,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,723,011. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $441.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $394.27 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

