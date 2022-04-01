Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the February 28th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on DQ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

Shares of NYSE:DQ traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 19,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,524. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $92.00.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.30 million. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 48.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy will post 16.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

