Davidson Investment Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $13,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,240,172 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $373,869,000 after purchasing an additional 314,005 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,499,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,771,000 after purchasing an additional 359,379 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,326,454 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,924,000 after purchasing an additional 522,084 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.1% during the third quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,150,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after purchasing an additional 23,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,130,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 87,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIL traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,369. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.29.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.18. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

