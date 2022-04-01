The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Increases Dividend to $1.50 Per Share

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 1.50 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

The PNC Financial Services Group has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to earn $15.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

PNC traded down $3.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.53. The company had a trading volume of 49,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,254. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.88 and a 200-day moving average of $201.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $170.14 and a 1-year high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.60.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,707,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,352,000 after buying an additional 522,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 9,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

