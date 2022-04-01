Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Scholastic stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,026. Scholastic has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Scholastic by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Scholastic by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Scholastic by 1.2% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Scholastic by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 176,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

