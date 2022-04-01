Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryanair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ryanair from €21.00 ($23.08) to €20.00 ($21.98) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ryanair to €21.00 ($23.08) in a report on Friday, January 21st. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ryanair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.78.

NASDAQ RYAAY traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $87.72. 10,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,056. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $74.12 and a 52-week high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Ryanair had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ryanair will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Ryanair by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 1,124.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ryanair by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 43.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

