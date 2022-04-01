Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RNST has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.33.

Get Renasant alerts:

Shares of RNST traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,776. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant has a 1-year low of $32.06 and a 1-year high of $45.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $159.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 45.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Renasant by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 18.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Renasant by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renasant (Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.