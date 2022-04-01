StockNews.com Begins Coverage on EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SATS. Raymond James reduced their price objective on EchoStar from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EchoStar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SATS traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68.

EchoStar ( NASDAQ:SATS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.20 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Stanton Dodge bought 20,500 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EchoStar by 35.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 122.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 62,787 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in EchoStar by 40.4% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar by 20.4% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of EchoStar by 2.8% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 259,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

