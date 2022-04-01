Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $275,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 123.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.23.

In other news, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.96 per share, with a total value of $467,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $2.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.88. The company had a trading volume of 56,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,445,246. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.53. The stock has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

