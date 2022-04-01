Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management cut its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,743,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Generac by 133.6% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after buying an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after buying an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Generac by 76.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after buying an additional 199,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group grew its stake in shares of Generac by 707.7% in the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 137,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 120,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,283 shares of company stock worth $15,050,425. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Generac from $540.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $297.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,445. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $365.41.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

