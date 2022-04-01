Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Diodes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.53. 7,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,015. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.77 and a 200 day moving average of $96.16. Diodes has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Diodes had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $480.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Diodes will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.18, for a total transaction of $211,646.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $446,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,211. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Diodes by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Diodes by 0.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 4.7% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

