Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Has $488,000 Stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRBN. Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 9,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 30,275 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,817,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRBN traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.41 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07.

