Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises about 1.3% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,431,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fortinet by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 22,424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,899 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.30.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 2,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.20, for a total value of $716,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.01. 12,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,543,345. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.50 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $310.22 and a 200 day moving average of $318.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

