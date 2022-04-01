DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DXCM. BTIG Research raised shares of DexCom from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $535.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DexCom from $570.00 to $514.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $565.33.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $16.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $528.30. 14,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 888,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.62. DexCom has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $428.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 330.07, a P/E/G ratio of 42.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Shares of DexCom are scheduled to split on Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, June 9th.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.18). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DexCom will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.94, for a total value of $253,764.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.77, for a total transaction of $104,192.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,796 shares of company stock worth $14,318,547. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 72.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 9.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 301 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in DexCom by 16.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,799 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,217 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 9.4% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 537 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

