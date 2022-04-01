Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.64 Million

Analysts expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) to post $510.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $512.50 million and the lowest is $509.90 million. NICE reported sales of $456.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NICE will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $515.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.66 million. NICE had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS.

NICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NICE from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Shares of NICE stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.29. The company had a trading volume of 5,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,539. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $233.36 and its 200-day moving average is $267.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.85. NICE has a fifty-two week low of $199.32 and a fifty-two week high of $319.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in NICE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,221,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,460,000 after purchasing an additional 106,751 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NICE by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,682,000 after purchasing an additional 138,903 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NICE by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,526,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $767,027,000 after purchasing an additional 836,616 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in NICE by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,364,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,944,000 after purchasing an additional 405,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in NICE by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,595,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,949,000 after purchasing an additional 173,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

