Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Huttig Building Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Huttig Building Products stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.67. 6,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,492. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $291.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.52. Huttig Building Products has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $11.35.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 200,873 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $2,460,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huttig Building Products during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.

