Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Huttig Building Products from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
Huttig Building Products stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.67. 6,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,492. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $291.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.52. Huttig Building Products has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $11.35.
Huttig Building Products Company Profile (Get Rating)
Huttig Building Products, Inc engages in the domestic distribution of millwork, building materials, and wood products. It offers its services to new residential construction and in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work. The company was founded by William H. Huttig and Charles H. Huttig in 1885 and is headquartered in St.
