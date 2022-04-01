Zacks: Brokerages Expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $655.68 Million

Equities analysts expect National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) to announce $655.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $630.35 million to $681.00 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $551.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $546.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on NFG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total value of $2,583,088.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,220 shares of company stock valued at $10,835,780. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,298 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,267,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,617,000 after buying an additional 38,443 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,173,000 after buying an additional 10,671 shares during the period. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFG stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,035. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $70.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.91%.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

