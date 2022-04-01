StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYRN traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,587. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. Cyren has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Cyren alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cyren in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Cyren by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 97,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 37,160 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyren in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. 54.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.