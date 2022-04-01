Compass (NYSE:COMP) Trading Down 3.8%

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.47 and last traded at $7.56. 31,042 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,613,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.86.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Compass from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Compass in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Compass from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Compass from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Compass has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.89.

The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -3.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Compass had a negative net margin of 7.70% and a negative return on equity of 64.94%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

