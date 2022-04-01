DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Trading Down 4.9%

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) fell 4.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $31.03 and last traded at $31.03. 14,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,181,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXC. Bank of America lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,568,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,442,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,099,000 after buying an additional 224,946 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,031,000 after buying an additional 2,253,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,962,000 after buying an additional 180,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,552,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,614,000 after purchasing an additional 554,921 shares in the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.